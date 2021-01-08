SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.18

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 12647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.