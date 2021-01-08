Sociall Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $306,561.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (SCL) is a token. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

