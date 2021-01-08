Sociall (SCL) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Sociall has a total market cap of $295,539.68 and approximately $7.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00274781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.17 or 0.02651697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Sociall (SCL) is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

