SolarCoin Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,510.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00427105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

