Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $6.84. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 26,437 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.