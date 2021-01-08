Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $657.31

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.31 and traded as high as $690.00. Solid State plc (SOLI.L) shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 11,729 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

