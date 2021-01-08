Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.79. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 37,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 34.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

