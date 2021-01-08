Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of SON traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 10,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,930. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

