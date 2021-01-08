Sora (XOR) Price Reaches $113.21 on Top Exchanges

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Sora has a total market cap of $39.62 million and $424,671.00 worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora token can currently be bought for approximately $113.21 or 0.00278348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sora has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001485 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00151716 BTC.

Sora Token Profile

Sora (XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Buying and Selling Sora

