Southern Copper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

