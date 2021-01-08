Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFST. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 over the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

