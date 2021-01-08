Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

SONA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

