SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.72

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.96. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 17,082 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

