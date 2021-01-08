SpaceChain (SPC) Market Capitalization Hits $11.04 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $25,981.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,464,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,388,299 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

