SparkPoint Hits Market Capitalization of $16.01 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SparkPoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $16.01 million and $202,629.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00440735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048628 BTC.

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

