SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises approximately 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $49,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 20,048.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 226,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,085,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,145,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 202,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

