SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,097. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

