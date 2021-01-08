SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Cut by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.10. 1,558,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

