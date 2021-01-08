SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.85

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 13045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

