SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 37,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

