SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.95

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 50523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 1,150,422 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

