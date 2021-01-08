SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.42. 1,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

