Spectiv (SIG) Tops One Day Volume of $14.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 76% higher against the dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $24,742.76 and approximately $14.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

