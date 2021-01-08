Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014387 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007049 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

