Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,077.00

Shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,077 ($40.20) and last traded at GBX 3,068 ($40.08), with a volume of 26577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,950 ($38.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,617.24.

About Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

