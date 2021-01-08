Spendcoin (SPND) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.95 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $54.17 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

