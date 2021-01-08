Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $1.94. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 10,389 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
