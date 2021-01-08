Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $1.94. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 10,389 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.83% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.