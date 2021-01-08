Sphere Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $1,703.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.56 or 0.99470682 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

