Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.