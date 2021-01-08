Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $348.81

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $348.81 and last traded at $342.64, with a volume of 30158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.93.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.