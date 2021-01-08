Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) shares fell 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.99. 5,438,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 3,013,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,462,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $49,249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 130.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,503,000 after buying an additional 2,296,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 786,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 134,740 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.