Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI raised shares of Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

SQ opened at $239.48 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock valued at $252,232,783. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

