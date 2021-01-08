Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.05

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $246.05 and last traded at $245.27, with a volume of 98137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.48.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 386.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock valued at $252,232,783 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

