SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Trading 53.3% Higher

Shares of SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) shot up 53.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 121,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 24,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

