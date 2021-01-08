SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.99

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 16587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

SSEZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

