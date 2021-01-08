SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) were down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 3,020,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,982,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 4,435,834 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,073,000 after acquiring an additional 272,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

