STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 5.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $84.37. Approximately 520,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 525,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

