Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $507,727.94 and $20,933.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

USDS is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

