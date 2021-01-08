Stakenet (XSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $156,312.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $35.24 million and $156,312.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00236489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030680 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001587 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $529.63 or 0.01316125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,054,078 coins and its circulating supply is 110,970,559 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

