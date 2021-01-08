Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $811.24

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $811.24 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

