Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCBFF. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

