Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.07

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 1062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.