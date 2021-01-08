Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $952,767.00

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and $952,767.00 worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.