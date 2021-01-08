Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 269,019 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 406,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

