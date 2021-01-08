Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.87

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 1151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Stantec by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stantec by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

