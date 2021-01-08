Starbase Market Capitalization Hits $325,383.22 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Starbase has a total market cap of $325,383.22 and $3,332.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

