State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 51,004 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,823,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 994,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,709. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

