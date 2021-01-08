State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

