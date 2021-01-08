State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average is $154.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.