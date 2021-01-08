State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $53.74 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.47. 301,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026,181. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $324.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.84 and a 200 day moving average of $492.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

